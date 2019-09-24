Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Comparing side by side

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|131.55
|N/A
|-3.39
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|50
|20.53
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.9%
|-52.8%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
Liquidity
11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 131.34% and an $22 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $45, which is potential 26.65% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.9% and 0% respectively. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.57%
|0.95%
|15.73%
|-21.53%
|-35.75%
|-31.18%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-2.96%
|-9.55%
|-6.82%
|-43.99%
|4.34%
For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
