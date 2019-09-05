Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.32 beta means Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

17.6 and 17.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is $24.2, which is potential 236.11% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.