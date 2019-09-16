Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.36 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Risk and Volatility

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Vaxart Inc. has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.6. The Current Ratio of rival Vaxart Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.