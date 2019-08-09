Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.6. The Current Ratio of rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.