Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.41 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 while its Current Ratio is 17.6. Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.5, while its potential upside is 172.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 53.1% respectively. About 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.