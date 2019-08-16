Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Since Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.77 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility and Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.32 beta. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 17.6 and 17.6. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.