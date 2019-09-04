Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 27.44 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Volatility & Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, which is potential 402.42% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 44% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31% weaker performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.