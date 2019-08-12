Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 72.42 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.6 while its Quick Ratio is 17.6. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 87.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 55.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.