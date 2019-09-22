Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Volatility and Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is -0.18 which is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 and a Quick Ratio of 17.6. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.