Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

We are comparing Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.94 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.6 while its Quick Ratio is 17.6. On the competitive side is, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 84.95% and its consensus price target is $69.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 0% respectively. About 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.