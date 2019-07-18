Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.76 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.65 beta indicates that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. Its competitor Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 62.75% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.9% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cerus Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.