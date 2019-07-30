Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 115.63 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Risk and Volatility

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioPharmX Corporation has a -0.04 beta which is 104.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioPharmX Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioPharmX Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.6% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 44.22% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -53.28% weaker performance.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.