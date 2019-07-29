Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

We are contrasting Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.6. The Current Ratio of rival BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 1.6%. Insiders owned 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.