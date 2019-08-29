Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.28 N/A 12.15 5.16

In table 1 we can see Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, which is potential 43.76% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.