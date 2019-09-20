Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 46.83 N/A -0.40 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 17.6 and 17.6. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 7.9 and 7.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 59.1% respectively. 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 8.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Alector Inc.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.