Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk and Volatility

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.32 beta. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 while its Current Ratio is 17.6. Meanwhile, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 6.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.