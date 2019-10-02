Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Comparison side by side

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 -0.08 18.02M -1.73 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.56M -2.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 196,082,698.59% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 511,287,089.67% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk and Volatility

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Synlogic Inc. has a 2.36 beta which is 136.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 while its Current Ratio is 17.6. Meanwhile, Synlogic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.5 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, and a 178.71% upside potential. Synlogic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average price target and a -3.85% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Synlogic Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Synlogic Inc. has 25.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synlogic Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.