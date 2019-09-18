Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.40 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 and a Quick Ratio of 17.6. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 47.47% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.9% and 73.1%. 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.