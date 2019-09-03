Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 488.76 N/A -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 88.53% and its consensus target price is $49.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 99.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.