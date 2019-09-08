Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 222.12 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.6. The Current Ratio of rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 99.4% respectively. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.