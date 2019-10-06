Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Contrasting side by side

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 -0.08 18.02M -1.73 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 26.68M -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 195,656,894.68% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 168,221,941.99% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. Its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 189.35% for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $25. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus target price and a 88.19% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 45.5% respectively. 0.7% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.