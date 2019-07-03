Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 17.6 and 17.6. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.