Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Contrasting side by side

Both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 42 1877.68 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.6 while its Quick Ratio is 17.6. On the competitive side is, CRISPR Therapeutics AG which has a 15.8 Current Ratio and a 15.8 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Recommendations

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 36.32% and its average target price is $62.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.