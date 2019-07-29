Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Comparing side by side

Both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

17.6 and 17.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 84.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 82.8% respectively. 1% are Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.05% -0.22% 16.97% -3.5% 51.67% 44.22% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.