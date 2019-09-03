Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 134 98.37 N/A -11.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.32. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.24 beta which makes it 124.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 and a Quick Ratio of 17.6. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc.’s potential upside is 44.87% and its consensus target price is $149.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.