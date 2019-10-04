Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) Analysts See $-0.49 EPS; Bancroft Fund LTD (BCV)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Bancroft Fund LTD (BCV) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.38, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 13 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 10 sold and decreased their holdings in Bancroft Fund LTD. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.30 million shares, up from 1.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Bancroft Fund LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 6,592 shares traded. Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bancroft Fund Ltd. for 385,867 shares. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. owns 60,941 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 10,876 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 22,372 shares.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $119.08 million. It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It has a 8.67 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets.