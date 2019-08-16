Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. which has a 13.3 Current Ratio and a 13.3 Quick Ratio. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average price target and a 36.11% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.2% and 34% respectively. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.2%. Competitively, 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.