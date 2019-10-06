Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 1.98M -13.64 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 128,990,228.01% -93.9% -67.1% Trevena Inc. 9,041,512,714.63% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 2.46 and its 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Trevena Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Trevena Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Trevena Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 254.97% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Trevena Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.2% and 32.2%. Insiders owned 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.