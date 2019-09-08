Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 7.54 N/A -2.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility & Risk

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 2.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 272.48% and its consensus target price is $13.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares and 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.