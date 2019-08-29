Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

We will be comparing the differences between Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 167 94.72 N/A -9.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility and Risk

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.46. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively Sage Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $213.33, with potential upside of 26.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.