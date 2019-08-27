Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Since Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 76.33 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares and 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.