Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

We will be comparing the differences between Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 46.05 N/A -0.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.67, with potential upside of 73.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares and 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. 58.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 18.9% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.