Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -5.68 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.46 beta means Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 146.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta and it is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares and 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.