Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.99 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility and Risk

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 2.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Its rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $33, which is potential 111.27% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.2% and 84.6%. About 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.