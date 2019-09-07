Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

We are contrasting Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Demonstrates Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Genprex Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.2% and 13.1% respectively. About 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has weaker performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.