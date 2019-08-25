Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Since Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility and Risk

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 2.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. CohBar Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival CohBar Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.2% and 9.5% respectively. 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than CohBar Inc.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.