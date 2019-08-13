Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

This is a contrast between Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.21 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 demonstrates Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Volatility & Risk

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a 2.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 26.54% and its average target price is $66.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.2% and 86.3% respectively. 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.