Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk and Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.46 and it happens to be 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Advaxis Inc. on the other hand, has 3.14 beta which makes it 214.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Advaxis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Advaxis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $0.4 consensus price target and a 17.58% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. has weaker performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.