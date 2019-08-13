Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) Touches $2.00 Low on Aug, 13; 4 Analysts Covering American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Among 5 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of AEP in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) rating on Monday, August 12. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $9900 target. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of AEP in report on Tuesday, March 12 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of AEP in report on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. See American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) latest ratings:

The stock of Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) reached all time low today, Aug, 13 and still has $1.88 target or 6.00% below today’s $2.00 share price. This indicates more downside for the $6.60 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.88 PT is reached, the company will be worth $396,120 less. The stock decreased 5.75% or $0.1218 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9982. About 164,991 shares traded. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) has declined 93.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.00% the S&P500.

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.42 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 22.49 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold American Electric Power Company, Inc. shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 1,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 4,094 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advsrs Ltd Co reported 12,484 shares stake. Segment Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.5% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 540,752 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Optimum Inv Advsr invested in 1,626 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Captrust accumulated 22,989 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 225,321 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.09% or 11,994 shares. Bokf Na reported 122,276 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.09% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). First Citizens Bancshares Trust Co owns 9,484 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hyman Charles D stated it has 9,340 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.96. About 557,327 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. The company has market cap of $6.60 million. The Company’s lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer.

