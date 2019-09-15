Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Volatility and Risk

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.46 beta. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 51.1 and its Quick Ratio is 51.1. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.2% and 11.6%. 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.