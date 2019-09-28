Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 1.98M -13.64 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 7.31M -20.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 118,046,861.03% -93.9% -67.1% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,886,850.15% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.2% and 47.8%. About 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.