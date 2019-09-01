Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Risk & Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a 2.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.79 beta is the reason why it is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $3.25, with potential upside of 292.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.