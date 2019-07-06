Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Comparison side by side

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Volatility and Risk

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a 2.1 beta, while its volatility is 110.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Its rival Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11% and 45.1%. Insiders owned 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.