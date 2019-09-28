Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 1.98M -13.64 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 120,255,086.55% -93.9% -67.1% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,546,471,696.02% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.