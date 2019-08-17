Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Contrasting side by side

Both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.46 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 2.46 and its 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders held 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.