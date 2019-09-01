Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Comparing side by side

Both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.94 N/A -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 2.46 and its 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Orgenesis Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.2% and 4.2%. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.2%. Comparatively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Orgenesis Inc.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.