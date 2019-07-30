Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparison side by side

Both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.83 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus target price and a 86.00% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11% and 41.7% respectively. About 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.