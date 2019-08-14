Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.83 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.46 beta indicates that Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. MacroGenics Inc. has a 2.3 beta and it is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

MacroGenics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a 94.37% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.