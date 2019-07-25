Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -45.1% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

Volatility and Risk

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a 2.1 beta, while its volatility is 110.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.44 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 58.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -10.37% -23.4% -40.46% -54.18% -34.6% -26.22% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.