Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Comparison side by side

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.10 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk and Volatility

Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.46 beta. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 36.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.2% and 5.2%. Insiders owned 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.